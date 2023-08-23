Denison & Pottsboro asking residents to voluntarily conserve water

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Cities of Denison and Pottsboro are asking residents to voluntarily conserve water as many factors are now straining Denison’s water system.

“Our system is older, people know we have older infrastructure,” said Emily Agans, Denison’s Communication and Media Manager.

With extreme heat and record consumption, Denison is asking residents to voluntarily conserve water effective immediately.

“We also have averaging about two main breaks a day,” said Agans.

The city is asking consumers to do all their outdoor watering from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“The city will also be taking steps to conserve,” Agans said.

This year, they are keeping their splash pads on but their pressure will be decreased, “they’ll just be operating at about 40%,” Agans said.

“It’s a hundred degrees out and we really like that they’re keeping the water on,” said Colbert mom, Jenna Grimes.

Grimes drives from Colbert so her kiddos get to enjoy playing in the water, “if you see behind me, there are some of them that are off but there are still a few that are on and we are so so thankful.”

The City of Pottsboro is also asking its water customers to conserve, as they purchase water from Denison.

“We do want people to know the water is safe for use and safe to drink,” Agans said.

News 12 visited Twin Oaks Nursery in Denison to get outdoor watering advice.

“The main thing is water early when you can, preferably very early in the morning,” said David Clendenin of Twin Oaks Nursery, “Don’t be out there doing it every day, get it a good long, slow soaking but for a long time, get it good and wet all the way down to the roots.”

There is no official timeline for how long these voluntary measures will be in place but we’ve been told, if they don’t work well enough, Denison will be forced to make conservation mandatory.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.