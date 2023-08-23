Durant family loses home in fire

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Stillwell family said it all happened so fast.

News 12 spoke with them off camera.

We also spoke with Choctaw Nation Chief Fire Marshall jeff Hansen.

“Durant fire responded out here and began to work on extinguishment,” Hansen shared.

Judy Stillwell said she happened to see flames in the mirror.

Her couch was on fire just feet away from her son who was playing a virtual reality game.

She screamed to get his attention. then rushed to get the rest of her family out of the house.

“Fortunately, everybody in the family got out of the house so there were no injuries which is what we always are hopeful for,” Hansen said.

The Stillwells stood outside watching their home and all of their belongings being ravaged by flames.

It’s hard to identify the valuables that once filled their home.

Choctaw Nation fire marshals came to investigate.

“They are probably going to be out here probably the rest of the day just working through trying to figure out the point of origin and cause,” he continued.

The family is left wondering - what on earth could have caused that fire?

" I would hope that we’re going to be able to probably wrap this up this afternoon sometime,” Hansen concluded.

