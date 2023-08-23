Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Gunfire in Pittsburgh neighborhood prompts evacuations, draws large police response

Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personnel respond to gunfire in the Garfield...
Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personnel respond to gunfire in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Teagan Staudenmeier/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities evacuated neighbors from a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Wednesday after someone reportedly facing eviction began firing from inside a home, with witnesses saying they heard what sounded like hundreds of shots fired.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said its people were trying to serve the eviction notice when the occupant began firing in the city’s Garfield neighborhood. Witnesses reported that hours into the siege, more gunfire erupted after what sounded like hundreds of shots earlier.

Bystanders watch as Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personal respond to gunfire in...
Bystanders watch as Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personal respond to gunfire in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Benjamin B. Braun/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)(AP)

A sergeant leading the eviction notice detail suffered an injury unrelated to gunfire and is doing OK, sheriff’s office spokesman Mike Manko said.

A state police spokesperson said drones were being used. A large number of police and other first responders were at the scene.

The shooting occurred a few blocks from a children’s hospital.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police are currently investigating an early morning shooting into a home.
Sherman police investigating shots fired into home
The highway was shut down for about three hours while officers worked the crash.
Durant man killed in crash on US-70
Scharhonda Baker
Three juveniles in custody in fatal Denison shooting
On Monday, the Bonham Police Department announced that two officers were fired.
Two Bonham police officers fired
House Bill 1819 was signed by Governor Greg Abbott on June 9th, which prohibits cities to...
New Texas law prohibits curfew of minors

Latest News

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani surrenders to Georgia authorities
Experts believe a baby dolphin picked up and held out of water for an Instagram photo died as a...
Baby dolphin dead after being held out of water for Instagram photo, experts say
Roberta "Bobbie" Wright, a Fairview Park school crossing guard, starts her 50th year on the job.
School crossing guard starts 50th year on the job
A baby dolphin is believed to be dead after a man picked it up for an Instagram photo. (SOURCE:...
Baby dolphin dead after being held out of water for Instagram photo, experts say
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt.