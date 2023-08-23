Texoma Local
Hugo man sentenced for wife’s murder

Jeffery Pierce was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for the 2020 murder of his wife.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Hugo man was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for the 2020 murder of his wife.

A press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Jeffery Pierce, 74 received his sentence on Tuesday for a second degree murder charge that he was convicted of in 2022.

In 2020, Pierce claimed that his wife Ronnie pulled a gun on him during a fight, and investigators said Pierce stabbed her over sixty times.

The case was prosecuted in federal court because the victim was tribal.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

