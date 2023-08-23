Intense Heat Through the Weekend...BUT...
Milder skies move in by Monday with some chance of rain as well!
Intense heat continues across Texoma with Excessive Heat Warnings extended into the weekend. Look for lows tonight between 76 and 81 with almost no wind, east at 5 mph or less.Thursday features more blowtorch sunshine and highs between 103 and 107 degrees and a very light southwest wind.
Upper level high pressure and southwesterly winds bring our hottest temperatures Friday and Saturday with both days running 105 to 108 degrees. A cold front of “decent” intensity for late August brings a 10-15 degree temperature drop between Saturday and Monday., making for area-wide highs in the 90s by early next week. Thee will also be a chance of a few showers or storms Sunday and Monday in the 20-30% range.
The milder air should linger for several days into the middle of next week.
Steve LaNore
Morning Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
