Intense Heat Through the Weekend...BUT...

Milder skies move in by Monday with some chance of rain as well!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Intense heat continues across Texoma with Excessive Heat Warnings extended into the weekend. Look for lows tonight between 76 and 81 with almost no wind, east at 5 mph or less.Thursday features more blowtorch sunshine and highs between 103 and 107 degrees and a very light southwest wind.

Upper level high pressure and southwesterly winds bring our hottest temperatures Friday and Saturday with both days running 105 to 108 degrees. A cold front of “decent” intensity for late August brings a 10-15 degree temperature drop between Saturday and Monday., making for area-wide highs in the 90s by early next week. Thee will also be a chance of a few showers or storms Sunday and Monday in the 20-30% range.

The milder air should linger for several days into the middle of next week.

Steve LaNore

Morning Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

