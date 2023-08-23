Sherman ISD aiming to protect fans at Battle of the AX

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman and Denison have the longest-running football rivalry in the state of Texas and the ‘Battle of the AX’ game draws a big crowd every year.

Safety is important for Bearcats and Yellow Jackets alike. Sherman is this year’s home team, it will kick off new security measures starting when fans walk into the stadium on Friday.

Sherman ISD Superintendent, Dr. Tyson Bennett, says the district will have metal detectors at all stadium entrances.

“We can set up in a way to be able to move a high volume of traffic, lots of folks into and out of a venue,” Dr. Bennett said.

Everyone who enters the gates will have to go through the machines.

“We also have a no backpack or oversized bags policy,” Dr. Bennett said.

Dr. Bennett said all bags will be searched. The district advises fans not to bring prohibited items including firearms, weapons, alcohol and tobacco.

Once fans are in the game, they will have to stay on the side they bought tickets for.

“We don’t allow individuals to cross back and forth from the home and visitor side,” Dr. Bennett said.

The Sherman ISD Police Department, Denison ISD Security and Sherman Police Department will all be teaming up to protect fans.

“We’re going to have about 30 to 40 law enforcement officials,” Dr. Bennett said.

Sherman and Denison have the longest football rivalry in the state of Texas. For the 125th BOTA, everyone is proudly rooting for their team.

“We also know we’re looking for great sportsmanship, a lot of fun, and a Sherman Bearcat win,” Dr. Bennett said.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and kick-off is at 8 p.m. on Friday at Bearcat Stadium in Sherman.

