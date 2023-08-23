Sherman Symphony Orchestra Association hires first ever full-time executive director

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Aaron Bucy has been a small business owner and entrepreneur for the past 8 years. Now, he’s the Sherman Symphony Orchestra Association’s first-ever full time executive director.

“I’m excited because I grew up with it and I know the impact that hearing live music can have,” Bucy said. “There’s nothing that is equal to seeing music in person.”

In the organization’s 58-year history, they have never had a full-time executive director.

“Until now, it’s been really volunteers and part time employees that have been trying to manage, schedule, plan and do all these things,” Bucy said.

Daniel Dominick, the SSOA’s music director, said that this is a big step in the natural evolution of the organization and that having a full-time executive director positions them to lead in a time of historic growth in North Texas.

“This is an absolute gem of an organization to have in Sherman,” Bucy said. “It’s the only symphony between Dallas and Tulsa, and the name Sherman Symphony Orchestra doesn’t tell the full story of who it is.”

In addition to producing 7 to 9 symphony concerts each season, the orchestra also gives back to the community.

This year, the symphony hosted its first annual Austin College summer music camp where the orchestra gave 40 local middle and high school students the opportunity to learn and perform chamber and large ensemble music.

“The Sherman Symphony Orchestra is already servicing 3000 students in the area,” Bucy said. “So it’s already heavily ingrained in the music education for the community.”

The orchestra’s first show of the 2023-24 season is in October, and tickets are available for purchase right now on the orchestra’s website.

