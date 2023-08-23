Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Teen killed in Pushmataha Co. ATV wreck

Photo: Luis Dulanto
Photo: Luis Dulanto(KALB)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, Okla. (KXII) - A 14-year-old Oklahoma girl was killed in an ATV wreck in Clayton Tuesday night.

Oklahoma troopers said around 8 p.m. the teen was driving a 2016 Polaris west on W. Breshears Street when the vehicle went off the road and rolled over onto the girl, pinning her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl’s name was not released because she is a juvenile.

The trooper’s report stated the ATV was equipped with seat belts but were not in use at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police are currently investigating an early morning shooting into a home.
Sherman police investigating shots fired into home
The highway was shut down for about three hours while officers worked the crash.
Durant man killed in crash on US-70
Scharhonda Baker
Three juveniles in custody in fatal Denison shooting
On Monday, the Bonham Police Department announced that two officers were fired.
Two Bonham police officers fired
House Bill 1819 was signed by Governor Greg Abbott on June 9th, which prohibits cities to...
New Texas law prohibits curfew of minors

Latest News

Texas man drowns in Lake Texoma Saturday
Texas man drowns in Lake Texoma Saturday
Ada Regional Airport Celebrates National Aviation Day
Ada Regional Airport hosts fly-in to celebrate national aviation day
Ardmore Attorney Indictment
Ardmore Attorney Indicted
Ada Regional Airport Celebrates National Aviation Day
Ada Regional Airport Celebrates National Aviation Day With Fly-In