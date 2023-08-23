Teen killed in Pushmataha Co. ATV wreck

CLAYTON, Okla. (KXII) - A 14-year-old Oklahoma girl was killed in an ATV wreck in Clayton Tuesday night.

Oklahoma troopers said around 8 p.m. the teen was driving a 2016 Polaris west on W. Breshears Street when the vehicle went off the road and rolled over onto the girl, pinning her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl’s name was not released because she is a juvenile.

The trooper’s report stated the ATV was equipped with seat belts but were not in use at the time of the crash.

