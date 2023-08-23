Whitesboro man arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Whitesboro man was arrested after being accused of assaulting a woman and then pointing a rifle at her.

Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputies said the incident happened off of Highway 82 in Whitesboro.

The victim said that Brandon Kyle, 47, pushed and punched her before he pointed the rifle at her.

Kyle is being held in the Grayson County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

