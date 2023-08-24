Antlers man sentenced to life in prison

MUSKOGEE, Texas (KXII) - An Antlers man was sentenced to life in prison for engaging in sexual acts with a child under 12 years-old.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced in a press release that Stetson Bruce, 34, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country in July of 2022.

The charges arose from investigations by the FBI and Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office.

