BOTA: Friendly rivalry on and off the field

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Battle of the Ax dates back to 1906, but the Denison High School and Sherman High School truly are friendly rivals.

Bearcat and Yellow Jacket Student Councils gathered on Thursday for a longstanding battle that is beyond the football game and to make new friends.

“It’s really exciting to get to know the people on the other side of the field rather than just be enemies,” Sherman High School Community Activities Coordinator, Thalia Estes, said.

Even though this is the longest-standing rivalry in Texas, these students see past that.

“It’s just football at the end of the day, we’re all friends and just want the best for each other,” Denison High School BOTA Coordinator, Fallon Johnson, said.

Along with forming friendships, these rivals unite for something bigger than any game.

“We’ve always had a food drive associated with Battle of the AX, kind of to balance the football win and the hype, but really establish that it’s about the community more than it is about the game,”

Make no mistake, there is some friendly competition between the student councils. The school with the most cans will donate to a food assistance program of their choice.

The Yellow Jackets support Helping Hands in Denison and the Bearcats donate to Masterkey Ministries in Sherman.

Cans are being counted on Friday and winners will be announced before kick-off.

While sportsmanship is a priority for both student councils, students still have their eyes on the ax.

“I got to go with Denison on that one,” Johnson said.

Denison is on a ten-year winning streak for football and is the reigning champion of the food drive. However, Sherman students have faith.

“As a senior, a Bearcat win would be amazing,” Estes said.

Game time is quickly approaching and we will soon find out the winners of both competitions.

