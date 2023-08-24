BOTA tickets sold out, livestream available

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Battle of the Ax is just a day away, and if you haven’t already got your tickets, we’ve got some bad news for you.

Sherman ISD said Thursday afternoon that the game has sold out. Tickets will NOT be available at the gate.

There is still a change to catch all the football rivalry action via livestream.

Sherman ISD will be streaming the game here. The pre-game show with Jay Lindly begins at 7 p.m., and live game play-by-play with Jay and his team begins at kick-off, which is at 8 p.m.

