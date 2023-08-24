Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Caddo softball, boys basketball receive championship rings

Caddo teams receive championship rings
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - The ring is the thing in Caddo. The school recognized the Bruins softball team and boys basketball team by presenting their championship rings.

The Lady Bruins softball was recognized for winning their 4th state championship. This team has had a ton of success and were able to win the slow-pitch championship last spring after winning fastpitch the semester before.

The Caddo Bruins boys basketball team was honored after delivering the state championship last season. The Bruins ran through the three rounds at state to cap off a great year.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police are currently investigating an early morning shooting into a home.
Sherman police investigating shots fired into home
Scharhonda Baker
Three juveniles in custody in fatal Denison shooting
The highway was shut down for about three hours while officers worked the crash.
Durant man killed in crash on US-70
On Monday, the Bonham Police Department announced that two officers were fired.
Two Bonham police officers fired
House Bill 1819 was signed by Governor Greg Abbott on June 9th, which prohibits cities to...
New Texas law prohibits curfew of minors

Latest News

Coalgate Wildcats Preview
Coalgate Wildcats Preview
Caddo teams receive championship rings
Caddo teams receive championship rings
Coalgate Wildcats Preview
Coalgate Wildcats Preview
Atoka Wampus Cats Preview
Atoka Wampus Cats Preview