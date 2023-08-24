Caddo softball, boys basketball receive championship rings

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - The ring is the thing in Caddo. The school recognized the Bruins softball team and boys basketball team by presenting their championship rings.

The Lady Bruins softball was recognized for winning their 4th state championship. This team has had a ton of success and were able to win the slow-pitch championship last spring after winning fastpitch the semester before.

The Caddo Bruins boys basketball team was honored after delivering the state championship last season. The Bruins ran through the three rounds at state to cap off a great year.

