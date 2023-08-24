Chickasaw Lighthorse PD receives autism spectrum sensory kits

ADA, Okla.(KXII) - Through a partnership with the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma, the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse police were provided with sensory kits, designed to help officers communicate with people on the autism spectrum.

“A lot of individuals on the autism disorder spectrum have sensory issues related to bright lights or loud noises,” Lighthorse Police Chief Chris Palmer said.

With headphones, sunglasses, a weighted lap pad, communication cards and more, each sensory kit is equipped with items that can help those on the autism spectrum to feel more comfortable and avoid a sensory overload during stressful situations.

“During a stressful event, we can provide those individuals with earphones that allow them to block out loud noises, there’s sunglasses to block out bright light or emergency lights that may be flashing in the background,” Palmer stated.

There’s a strong personal connection to autism for Lighthorse police chief Chris Palmer, whose daughter is also diagnosed on the spectrum, “My daughter is limited in her verbal communication, so the communication cards worked out fantastic. I was able to ask questions and she was able to point to different pictures on the communication cards to identify what she needed or what she wanted at the time.”

Chief Palmer says those on the spectrum are seven times more likely to come into contact with law enforcement, “There’s a greater risk for them to have contact with law enforcement, so with out officers being equipped with these, they are better equipped and better trained to deal with those situations which ultimately just protects the community that we serve and the people that we serve.”

Chief Palmer says the support they have received is tremendous. And that other departments and agencies have reached out to obtain kits for their own departments.

“This is not just a sensory kit for law enforcement, this could be used in school systems, police departments, any type of emergency response, fire department, EMS, hospitals, there’s so many areas that these kits could be used in that it would impact our community,” Chief Palmer said.

