Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Coalgate Wildcats Preview

Coalgate Wildcats Preview
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COALGATE, Okla. (KXII) - The Coalgate Wildcats come into the season with a new head coach and a new outlook.

The Wildcats struggled through a 2-8 season and then had a coaching change. Zac Cater comes in after serving as an assistant coach for the Howe Bulldogs, and these players are excited and welcome the change.

Cater has seen a quick turnaround before. He was on the staff with Lance Bryan at Howe last year when they went from 0-10 to 6-5 and a playoff berth. He knows it can be done. And he’s ready to try it in Coalgate.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police are currently investigating an early morning shooting into a home.
Sherman police investigating shots fired into home
Scharhonda Baker
Three juveniles in custody in fatal Denison shooting
The highway was shut down for about three hours while officers worked the crash.
Durant man killed in crash on US-70
On Monday, the Bonham Police Department announced that two officers were fired.
Two Bonham police officers fired
House Bill 1819 was signed by Governor Greg Abbott on June 9th, which prohibits cities to...
New Texas law prohibits curfew of minors

Latest News

Caddo teams receive championship rings
Caddo softball, boys basketball receive championship rings
Caddo teams receive championship rings
Caddo teams receive championship rings
Coalgate Wildcats Preview
Coalgate Wildcats Preview
Atoka Wampus Cats Preview
Atoka Wampus Cats Preview