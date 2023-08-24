Coalgate Wildcats Preview

COALGATE, Okla. (KXII) - The Coalgate Wildcats come into the season with a new head coach and a new outlook.

The Wildcats struggled through a 2-8 season and then had a coaching change. Zac Cater comes in after serving as an assistant coach for the Howe Bulldogs, and these players are excited and welcome the change.

Cater has seen a quick turnaround before. He was on the staff with Lance Bryan at Howe last year when they went from 0-10 to 6-5 and a playoff berth. He knows it can be done. And he’s ready to try it in Coalgate.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.