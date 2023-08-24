Texoma Local
Excessive Heat Remains

Cooler Temperatures by the end of the weekend
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Texoma continues to break or tie record highs this week. Today Sherman hit 106, which ties the record set back during the brutal summer of 2011. There are more chances to break more records going into the weekend as triple digit highs will remain.

Temperature relief is coming, as a cold front will move through Texoma late Sunday. This will rotate winds out from the North and will bring cooler air for the final week of August. With this cold front comes a low chance for storms. Don’t get too excited as the rainfall will be very low and scattered. Best chances look to be in the overnight hours from Saturday night into Sunday morning then again Sunday evening into Monday morning. Rainfall totals would be 0.10 to 0.20 inches, so very low.

The northerly flow will stick around Monday through Wednesday, which will mean multiple days of about average high temperatures for Texoma. But that is next week. This weekend will still be excessively hot, so keep taking the heat precautions you’ve been taking all month long.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

