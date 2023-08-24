Texoma Local
Former McCurtain Co. tax assessor accused of falsifying records

A former McCurtain County tax assessor’s office employee is accused of trying to defraud the...
A former McCurtain County tax assessor’s office employee is accused of trying to defraud the county by changing his own property’s value.(McCurtain County)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A former McCurtain County tax assessor’s office employee is accused of trying to defraud the county by changing his own property’s value.

Court records show Justin McCarrell, 42, allegedly logged into the county records system and took more than $150,000 off his personal property’s value, giving himself a tax break of about $700.

McCarrell is charged with falsifying records.

He no longer works for the tax assessor’s office, and so far, has not been arrested.

