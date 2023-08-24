Man arrested on 40 counts of animal cruelty

HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - On Tuesday, Healdton Police responded to a neighbor’s call about dead farm animals at a property on industrial road.

Healdton Police Chief Dustin Miller says officers made a shocking discovery.

“Officer Chance Robertson and myself responded, and located approximately 39 dead chicken carcasses,” Chief Miller said.

Brandon Hunt, 26, of Healdton, was promptly arrested and booked into the Carter County Jail on 40 felony counts of animal cruelty.

Chief Miller says more charges could come.

“The number could grow, because there was a barrel found out there that had more chicken carcasses in it since we filed the report.”

Chief Miller says it was not only chickens, but multiple cats, dogs and even a rabbit were found malnourished and unsupervised at the Hunts’ property.

“One rabbit that was decomposed, one dog that was malnourished and then some cats and more dogs.”

Healdton animal control swiftly intervened, rescuing the animals from the property and took them to a local vet clinic to receive treatment.

“The kittens, they got taken to the vet but before they could get taken overnight, one of them died.”

Hunt has a prior record of animal cruelty. In 2019, he plead guilty and was sentenced to one year in jail.

With triple digit temperatures over the last few weeks, Chief Miller stresses the importance of taking care of your pets.

“If it’s hot to you, it’s ten times hotter for an animal that has hair, fur, feathers, whatever it may be, make sure they have water, make sure they have shade.”

This is no time to neglect those necessities of life.

