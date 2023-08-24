Plainview Indians Preview

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Plainview Indians have a score to settle in this upcoming football season.

Plainview did something they don’t do very often, miss the playoffs. The Indians went 5-5 and just missed out in a highly competitive district race. This year, they expect to get back, and they know some things are going to have to change.

All those returners should give Plainview an edge on Friday nights. While they had some struggles last season, they did get some valuable varsity experience for their younger players. Now, they are a year older. And coach Price says they will utilize their strengths to get back to where they want to be.

