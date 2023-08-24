Police: Man wanted, accused of soliciting sexual conduct with minors

HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - Healdton Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of soliciting sexual conduct with minors.

According to police reports, an arrest warrant has been issued for Jeromy Dewayne McAdams, 31.

McAdams is suspected of sending lewd messages and nude photographs to several minors through Facebook messenger.

McAdams’ last known residence is in Duncan, where officers were able to serve a search warrant for his Facebook account, leading them to several conversations.

Healdton Police Chief Dustin Miller said the Healdton and Duncan Police Departments are working hard to keep predators off the streets.

”Anybody that’s soliciting any kind of sexual conduct from a minor is a huge threat,” Chief Miller said. “That’s the kind of people we need to get off the streets, regardless if there is any physical contact, the mental part that you can do to a child is extraordinary.”

Chief Miller asks anyone with information regarding McAdam’s whereabouts to call the Healdton Police Department.

