Resources for housing and food insecurity

(KXII) -COVID-19 and inflation hit many, especially those who live with food or housing insecurity.

“Everything’s just getting more expensive, it’s getting more difficult, and a lot more people need help,” said Jon Hazell, Board Member of Feeding Hope Durant.

And now with unrelenting heat, situations can turn fatal.

“Big part of the people that we feed are elderly or they’re disabled or they’re sick,” Hazell said,” and in this condition, the heat is not just depressive, it’s deadly.”

Hazell said they are raising money to build a facility to feed those in need but for now, “we feed two nights a week in a park and hopefully, we’ll be able to get them a place where they don’t have to be outside in the elements all the time.”

There are cooling shelters around Texoma, so you can take a break from the scorching heat.

In Durant, you can stay cool at the Donald W. Reynolds Library, which is open Sunday through Friday.

In Sherman, the Salvation Army opens as a cooling center when the heat index rises above 100 degrees.

“It’s just a tough time,” said Julie McBride, Executive Director of the Texoma Family Shelter.

In Denison, the Texoma Family Shelter has 42 beds where residents can stay up to 21 days.

“We may not always have 42 beds filled, we usually are about 25, depending on our family status,” McBride said,” If I’ve got a room with small children, of course, I can’t put other people in with that family.”

And they help the residents get back on their feet, “we help them look for jobs, we help them look for housing if they need a social security card, a driver’s license, a birth certificate, anything that we can help them do to become productive citizens in the community,” McBride said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.