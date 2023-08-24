Texoma Local
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years after kidnapping and assaulting wife

Thursday a Grayson County district judge sentenced Oscar Romero Jr. to 50 years in prison for assaulting and kidnapping his wife two years ago.
By Kayla Holt
Aug. 24, 2023
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “I think the justice that our office was able to obtain has given her a sense of relief,” Grayson County District Attorney, Brett Smith said.

Thursday a Grayson County district judge sentenced Oscar Romero Jr. to 50 years in prison for assaulting and kidnapping his wife two years ago.

In 2021, Sherman police responded to a domestic violence call, but by the time they arrived, Romero wasn’t there.

“Sherman pd was on the lookout for him and his vehicle. Unfortunately, at the time he returned later that evening, he was able to abduct the victim,” Smith continued.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows the moments leading up to the abduction.

You can see the victim trying to get away from Romero. he snatches her, pulls her to the ground, then drags her to the car.

Romero then drives out of town with his wife in the car.

Police say he headed south toward Howe.

She tried escaping, but Romero forced her back into the car luckily, a Howe police officer caught a glimpse of her.

“Officers with the Howe Police Department were diligent and were paying attention and listening to radio traffic, and they caught the vehicle going southbound on U.S. 75, were able to stop that vehicle at gunpoint and essentially saved the victim’s life,” Smith shared.

Prosecutors say Romero was high on meth, and armed.

The victim believed that Romero intended to take her to a remote location to kill her.

The DA’s office hopes the sentencing sends a strong message.

” If you commit a brazen act of violence in Grayson County, we’re going to come after you with full weight enforce of the law,” Smith concluded.

