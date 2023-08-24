Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman preparing to host hottest Battle of the Ax of all time

Sherman ISD Athletic Director Jeff Cordell has been working to make sure accommodations have been made to keep everyone safe.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD Athletic Director Jeff Cordell has been working to make sure accommodations have been made to keep everyone safe.

“We’ve been very proactive in making sure that we take care of not only our student athletes, but our community members as well,” Wade said.

The high on gameday is expected to reach 106 degrees, just 7 degrees under the hottest recorded temperature of all time in North Texas.

Without proper precautions, this extreme heat puts players, gameday staff and even spectators in danger.

“We will also have extra EMS on site in case anything were to go down,” Wade said. “We have cooling stations down on the field as well, too.”

Head athletic trainer Katie Wade says that hydration is the players’ main key to beating the heat.

“Our coaches and myself and our other athletic trainer have been pushing to the kids that you have to hydrate, and we’ve been pushing that since this summer,” Wade said.

If players are still cramping even though they’ve hydrated, Wade has an interesting solution.

“We will also have mustard packets, which sounds weird, but if they start cramping or we start having electrolyte issues on the field, we will give them mustard packets to help with the cramps,” Wade said.

For cheering fans, canopies will be set up to provide a place to escape the sun.

Cordell says the biggest decision made when considering how to battle the heat was to push back the start time to 8.

“I drove by Bearcat Stadium last night, about 8:05 p.m.,” Wade said. “The sun was pretty much down and away from the heat that we would normally experience at a 7:00 p.m. kickoff.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police are currently investigating an early morning shooting into a home.
Sherman police investigating shots fired into home
Scharhonda Baker
Three juveniles in custody in fatal Denison shooting
The highway was shut down for about three hours while officers worked the crash.
Durant man killed in crash on US-70
On Monday, the Bonham Police Department announced that two officers were fired.
Two Bonham police officers fired
The restaurant closed in May for renovations but will re-open soon.
Sneak peek: Chick-Fil-A Sherman renovations

Latest News

The Battle of the Ax 2023 will be the hottest game that the band will perform at.
The SHS band is prepared to perform at Friday’s heated game
The Battle of the Ax 2023 will be the hottest game that the band will perform at
The Battle of the Ax 2023 will be the hottest game that the band will perform at.
An Antlers man was sentenced to life in prison for engaging in sexual acts with a child under...
Antlers man sentenced to life in prison
News 12 looks at damages of a family home, after it caught fire.
Durant family loses home in fire