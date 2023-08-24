The SHS band is prepared to perform at Friday’s heated game

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Battle of the Ax 2023 will be the hottest game that the band will perform at.

At Wednesday’s Battle of the Ax pep-rally, The Sherman High School Band was pumped for Friday’s game.

There will be a crowd of 7,000 people, and Ryan Jenkins, the Band Director, said that this is the largest crowd that they will perform for. “It’s really special for these kids to have that small part to play as they experience.”

But this will also be the hottest game they will perform at, with the temperature expected to be in triple digits. Jenkins said that they have been preparing. “[They’re] working on making sure the kids are hydrated, that they’re taking care of themselves at home.”

Jenkins said that they have extra support too. “[They] have an army of band parents who will also bring coolers of water, ice, towels,” he explained that the parents have been very helpful in “monitoring them to make sure that they are well taken care of throughout the entirety of the game.”

Senior, Camille Melo, said that the heat isn’t so bad “when you’re actually moving around and doing something, it doesn’t bother you as much.”

Melo will start the half-time show with a flute solo, and she isn’t intimidated by the heat.

Jenkins said the band’s attire will be loose fitting and moisture wicking material for a little relief. As for their uniforms that they wear later in the year, the sleeves are removable in case the Texas heats makes an appearance.

For Friday’s game, they’ve shortened the warmups so the band isn’t overworked in the heat.

