Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texans and Oklahomans asked to voluntarily conserve energy

Power officials say there are not emergency conditions right now, and that conservation is...
Power officials say there are not emergency conditions right now, and that conservation is voluntary.(Alexandra Macia)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - The excessive heat is putting the power grids to the test Thursday. People on both sides of the Red River are being asked to voluntarily conserve energy.

ERCOT issued a conservation appeal for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Southeastern Electric Co-Op says it’s expecting peak use to be between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and ask people to unplug unused small appliances, and to save laundry and showering for the earlier or later times of the day.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24TH has been called for a Peak Day. Please voluntarily reduce your heavy energy use between the hours...

Posted by Southeastern Electric Cooperative, Inc. on Thursday, August 24, 2023

Power officials say there are not emergency conditions right now, and that conservation is voluntary.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Luis Dulanto
Teen killed in Pushmataha Co. ATV wreck
News 12 looks at damages of a family home, after it caught fire.
Durant family loses home in fire
Scharhonda Baker
Three juveniles in custody in fatal Denison shooting
The restaurant closed in May for renovations but will re-open soon.
Sneak peek: Chick-Fil-A Sherman renovations
City of Denison asks residents to voluntarily conserve water
Denison asking residents to voluntarily conserve water

Latest News

BOTA tickets sold out, livestream available
A former McCurtain County tax assessor’s office employee is accused of trying to defraud the...
Former McCurtain Co. tax assessor accused of falsifying records
Brandon Hunt, 26, of Healdton, was arrested and booked into the Carter County Jail on 40 felony...
Man arrested on 40 counts of animal cruelty
Healdton Police are asking for the public’s help finding this man, Jeromy McAdams, who is...
Police: Man wanted, accused of soliciting sexual conduct with minors