Texans and Oklahomans asked to voluntarily conserve energy

The excessive heat is putting the power grids to the test Thursday. People on both sides of the Red River are being asked to voluntarily conserve energy.

ERCOT issued a conservation appeal for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

(1/2) TXANS Update—August 24, 2023: ERCOT has issued a Conservation Appeal for today, Aug. 24, from 3 – 10 p.m. due to extreme temperatures, continued near-record demand, and forecasted low wind-power generation. Tight grid conditions are expected this afternoon into the evening. pic.twitter.com/zCCUfN34y8 — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) August 24, 2023

The Southeastern Electric Co-Op says it’s expecting peak use to be between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and ask people to unplug unused small appliances, and to save laundry and showering for the earlier or later times of the day.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24TH has been called for a Peak Day. Please voluntarily reduce your heavy energy use between the hours... Posted by Southeastern Electric Cooperative, Inc. on Thursday, August 24, 2023

Power officials say there are not emergency conditions right now, and that conservation is voluntary.

