Texans and Oklahomans asked to voluntarily conserve energy
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(KXII) - The excessive heat is putting the power grids to the test Thursday. People on both sides of the Red River are being asked to voluntarily conserve energy.
ERCOT issued a conservation appeal for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Southeastern Electric Co-Op says it’s expecting peak use to be between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and ask people to unplug unused small appliances, and to save laundry and showering for the earlier or later times of the day.
Power officials say there are not emergency conditions right now, and that conservation is voluntary.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.