Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in Collin County
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - More than 60 pounds of meth were taken off the street after a traffic stop on US-75 Thursday.
The North Texas Sheriffs’ Criminal Interdiction Unit, which is a partnership made of officers from eight counties, including Grayson, pulled over Jesus Peralta on Tuesday in Collin County.
Peralta consented to a vehicle search that lead to the discovery of approximately 60 pounds of methamphetamine, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
According to a social media post, Peralta was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of substance, involving 400 grams or more.
Peralta is being held at the Collin County Detention Facility on a $1,250,000 bond.
