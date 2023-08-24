Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in Collin County

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - More than 60 pounds of meth were taken off the street after a traffic stop on US-75 Thursday.

The North Texas Sheriffs’ Criminal Interdiction Unit, which is a partnership made of officers from eight counties, including Grayson, pulled over Jesus Peralta on Tuesday in Collin County.

Peralta consented to a vehicle search that lead to the discovery of approximately 60 pounds of methamphetamine, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

According to a social media post, Peralta was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of substance, involving 400 grams or more.

Peralta is being held at the Collin County Detention Facility on a $1,250,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.