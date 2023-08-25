The 125th Battle of the Axe has almost arrived

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 125th installment of the Battle of the Axe is almost upon us. In less than 24 hours on this very field, the Bearcats and Yellow Jackets will clash in a historic rivalry with more beef than your local butcher. As Denison searches for the eleven-peat with a win Friday night, while Sherman aims to snap the streak and bring back the axe for the first time in over a decade.

“Oh yeah, we’re expecting to win. We’ve been working hard, practicing hard all fall. We’re expecting to get the dub,” said Sherman Running Back Kane Bowen. “If we win against Denison, we’re going to have the momentum, the momentum is going to be up, so we’re going to be flowing through games.”

“It’s exciting you know; I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a youngin’ and this is something I’ve been working for all my life,” said Sherman Quarterback Caleb Orr. “So, it’s just exciting to put on a show for the city.”

In order to bring back the Axe, the Bearcats have enlisted a new leader who knows exactly what it takes.

“You’ve got to practice, you know, perfect and that’s what we’re striving for this week,” said Sherman head coach Josh Aleman. “You know, we understand that it’s been ten and all that. That’s great, that’s a great deal for Denison, but that has nothing to do with Sherman.”

Yet on the other side, the Jackets are more than prepared to extend the streak. With a mentality to dominate in order to kick off their season on the right foot.

“It’s a big ball game, the big thing for us is that it’s preparatory to district,” said Denison head coach Brent Whitson. “It’s a ball game that we use to get ready for the last seven weeks of the season. Which is what determines what we’re going to be doing at Thanksgiving.”

On the field Denison players know what they need to do on Friday night to keep the Axe in their turf for another 365 days.

“Just do what the coaches teach us in practice and stuff and really just got to want it, hustle around, stay motivated all the way through the four quarters,” said Denison Safety Kenyan Kelly.

“Don’t underestimate anything, you know what I’m saying? Come in, head high, come in strong and ready to win,” said Matthew Rangel.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.