Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Amber Alert canceled in Kentucky for 11-month-old boy

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Cameron Aaron and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert that was issued late Thursday night for an 11-month-old boy Clay County, Kentucky, has been canceled.

Kentucky State Police said the boy was found safe and the alert was dismissed at approximately 1:20 a.m. Friday.

Officials initially said the boy was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents.

Authorities did not immediately provide an update on where the child was found.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Kentucky State Police at 606-878-6622.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Luis Dulanto
Teen killed in Pushmataha Co. ATV wreck
News 12 looks at damages of a family home, after it caught fire.
Durant family loses home in fire
An Antlers man was sentenced to life in prison for engaging in sexual acts with a child under...
Antlers man sentenced to life in prison
Scharhonda Baker
Three juveniles in custody in fatal Denison shooting
The restaurant closed in May for renovations but will re-open soon.
Sneak peek: Chick-Fil-A Sherman renovations

Latest News

Excavations are underway as search-and-recovery teams race to find remains. (KITV, KIMO CLARK -...
Maui fires: The race to find human remains
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane
A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug....
Maui County sues utility, alleging negligence over fires that ravaged Lahaina
Donald Trump posted on X for the first time since Jan. 8, 2021.
Trump returns to site formerly known as Twitter, posts his mug shot shortly after Georgia surrender