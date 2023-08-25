Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Battle of the Ax canned food drive 2023

Denison High School students are getting their head in the game for Battle of the Ax.
Denison High School students are getting their head in the game for Battle of the Ax.(KXII)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - “We can’t hide that jacket pride,” Denison Varsity Cheer Captain, Piper Thomas said.

Denison High School students are getting their head in the game for Battle of the Ax.

“All the student council members behind me, they’ve been doing the biggest job, which is serving the community,” Denison Stingerettes Captain, Emerson Williams shared.

In addition to the game, every year there’s a friendly competition between Sherman and Denison ISD to see who can collect the most canned goods.

“Last week, we went to schools and encouraged our elementary students and everybody that wasn’t at the high school. We encouraged them to bring cans for this competition,” Thomas stated.

She wants the Yellow Jackets to win on and off the field.

“In this process, we had two goals to help our community and to beat Sherman, and right now, we’re doing both,” Thomas exclaimed.

And as for the first Friday night lights of the year, Williams says its not just the football players who are prepared to show out, drill team is too!

“We have prepared so hard coming at 06:00 a.m. every morning to have good performances and good shows for all the people and all the fans,” she shared.

Williams said the hard work will show for itself, no matter who wins.

“And I think it’s been great watching everybody come together and do work for a common goal,” she concluded.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Antlers man was sentenced to life in prison for engaging in sexual acts with a child under...
Antlers man sentenced to life in prison
News 12 looks at damages of a family home, after it caught fire.
Durant family loses home in fire
Brandon Hunt, 26, of Healdton, was arrested and booked into the Carter County Jail on 40 felony...
Man arrested on 40 counts of animal cruelty
Photo: Luis Dulanto
Teen killed in Pushmataha Co. ATV wreck
Safety is important for Bearcats and Yellow Jackets alike.
Sherman ISD aiming to protect fans at Battle of the AX

Latest News

Johnston County deputies say they recovered anywhere between 30 to 60 million dollars of...
Johnston County seized illegal weed farm up for auction
Final touches for grounds work and security measures were done.
Behind the Scenes: Battle of the AX preparations
The Ahni Center has been a goal of the Choctaw Nation for three years.
Choctaw Nation opens a tribal Family Justice Center
A traffic control system is in place for the thousands of fans that are getting ready to pack...
Sherman ISD’s traffic flow for Battle of The Ax 2023