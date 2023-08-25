Battle of the Ax canned food drive 2023

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - “We can’t hide that jacket pride,” Denison Varsity Cheer Captain, Piper Thomas said.

Denison High School students are getting their head in the game for Battle of the Ax.

“All the student council members behind me, they’ve been doing the biggest job, which is serving the community,” Denison Stingerettes Captain, Emerson Williams shared.

In addition to the game, every year there’s a friendly competition between Sherman and Denison ISD to see who can collect the most canned goods.

“Last week, we went to schools and encouraged our elementary students and everybody that wasn’t at the high school. We encouraged them to bring cans for this competition,” Thomas stated.

She wants the Yellow Jackets to win on and off the field.

“In this process, we had two goals to help our community and to beat Sherman, and right now, we’re doing both,” Thomas exclaimed.

And as for the first Friday night lights of the year, Williams says its not just the football players who are prepared to show out, drill team is too!

“We have prepared so hard coming at 06:00 a.m. every morning to have good performances and good shows for all the people and all the fans,” she shared.

Williams said the hard work will show for itself, no matter who wins.

“And I think it’s been great watching everybody come together and do work for a common goal,” she concluded.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.