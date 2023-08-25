Behind the Scenes: Battle of the AX preparations

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 125th annual Battle of the AX rivalry game between Sherman and Denison kicked off on Friday.

In the hours before the fans decked out in maroon and gold arrived, the stadium was quiet and the bleachers were empty.

Final touches to the Bearcat stadium were underway.

Sherman ISD Athletic Director, Jeff Cordell, said BOTA is a full production.

“It’s not just a football game that’s being played here in Bearcat Stadium. There’s a whole lot more that goes into this traditional game,” Cordell said.

Sherman ISD Director of Maintenance and Operations, Scott Conrad, said 60 grounds crew members started working at 5 a.m. the day of the game to ensure the entire stadium was in prime condition.

“We’ve got one of the best fields in the state of Texas,” Conrad said.

Sherman ISD Police Chief, Heath Wester, said security measures were also in place starting right when fans entered the game.

“We’re bringing the metal detectors here, getting them set up, getting them calibrated right,” Wester said.

All fans were required to walk through the machines when they entered the stadium. If they were clear the detector lights stayed green. If they were not clear they turned red and sounded an alarm.

“Everything’s subject to search if the alarm goes off,” Wester said.

Alcohol, weapons and tobacco are all prohibited. Fans also can not bring water to the game but a dedicated water van will be set up.

“We’ll have plenty of water provided for them,” Cordell said.

Preparations came to a close and excitement for kick-off was high.

“It’s the hottest ticket in North Texas tonight,” Conrad said.

“I pray for this day to get here,” Cordell said.

It finally came, all that was left was to play ball.

