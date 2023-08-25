Carter County Clerk arrested for DUI

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Carter County Clerk was arrested for driving under the influence Thursday night.

According to jail records, Kayelyn Jackson, 33, was booked into the Carter County Jail just before 1 a.m. after an OHP trooper arrested her for DUI and having an open container.

Jackson is an elected official in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma court records show she pled not guilty.

