Carter County Clerk arrested for DUI

Court records show Kayelyn Jackson, 33, was booked into the Carter County Jail early Friday...
Court records show Kayelyn Jackson, 33, was booked into the Carter County Jail early Friday morning for DUI.(Carter County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Carter County Clerk was arrested for driving under the influence Thursday night.

According to jail records, Kayelyn Jackson, 33, was booked into the Carter County Jail just before 1 a.m. after an OHP trooper arrested her for DUI and having an open container.

Jackson is an elected official in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma court records show she pled not guilty.

