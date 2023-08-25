Texoma Local
Choctaw Nation opens a tribal Family Justice Center

The Ahni Center has been a goal of the Choctaw Nation for three years.
The Ahni Center has been a goal of the Choctaw Nation for three years.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A historic day for the Choctaw Nation!

Friday the Nation held a ribbon cutting for the first tribal Family Justice Center in Oklahoma.

The Ahni Center has been a goal of the Choctaw Nation for three years.

“We opened this center to address a need for our children who come through the system who are abused or neglected and need a place to get wrap-around services, trauma-informed care, and then leave with a plan of healing,” said Choctaw Nation Tribal Prosecutor Kara Bacon.

The center is located at the former headquarters in Durant.

Provided services include counseling, advocacy, exams, and forensic interviews.

