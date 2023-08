DURANT, Texas (KXII) -The Choctaw Nation Tribal Police will now go by a new name, “Choctaw Nation Lighthorse Police.

The Nation said the Choctaw Lighthorsemen originated back in 1834.

Descendants of the original Lighthorse officers were at Friday’s ceremony.

The department also unveiled its new badge and vehicle design.

