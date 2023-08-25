Texoma Local
Johnston County seized illegal weed farm up for auction

Johnston County deputies say they recovered anywhere between 30 to 60 million dollars of...
Johnston County deputies say they recovered anywhere between 30 to 60 million dollars of marijuana Thursday, from a facility they say was operating illegally.
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - A weed farm in Johnston County is being auctioned off after the sheriff’s office raided it two years ago for growing illegally.

The confiscation happened after a traffic stop led deputies to a warehouse south of Coleman, housing millions of dollars worth of illegal marijuana.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office seized the property, and they’re now auctioning it off on a website, bid4assets.

The auction starts in about 2 weeks at a little more than $750,000 for about 19 acres.

