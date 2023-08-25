Johnston County seized illegal weed farm up for auction

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - A weed farm in Johnston County is being auctioned off after the sheriff’s office raided it two years ago for growing illegally.

The confiscation happened after a traffic stop led deputies to a warehouse south of Coleman, housing millions of dollars worth of illegal marijuana.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office seized the property, and they’re now auctioning it off on a website, bid4assets.

The auction starts in about 2 weeks at a little more than $750,000 for about 19 acres.

