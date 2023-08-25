Madill and Kingston prepping for Marshall County Super Bowl

Marshall County, Okla. (KXII) - It’s just about time for the Marshall County Super Bowl. The Madill Wildcats will come into Kingston to play on their brand-new turf field, going to be a lot of excitement for sure and these two teams know what this game means to the two communities.

“Man, we expect it to be a very good, hard-fought game,” said Kingston head coach Brad Hill. “We know Madill is well coached and they’re going to present some problems on defense. They’re going to line up and stop the run, put everybody in the box, they’re a physical football team.”

“You know, it’s Kingston week, everybody is ready to go,” said Madill head coach Chad Speer. “There’s a buzz around not only the school, but the town. Everybody gets up for this game. This is the one when the schedule comes out that people in this town circle.”

