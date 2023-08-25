Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Madill and Kingston prepping for Marshall County Super Bowl

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marshall County, Okla. (KXII) - It’s just about time for the Marshall County Super Bowl. The Madill Wildcats will come into Kingston to play on their brand-new turf field, going to be a lot of excitement for sure and these two teams know what this game means to the two communities.

“Man, we expect it to be a very good, hard-fought game,” said Kingston head coach Brad Hill. “We know Madill is well coached and they’re going to present some problems on defense. They’re going to line up and stop the run, put everybody in the box, they’re a physical football team.”

“You know, it’s Kingston week, everybody is ready to go,” said Madill head coach Chad Speer. “There’s a buzz around not only the school, but the town. Everybody gets up for this game. This is the one when the schedule comes out that people in this town circle.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Luis Dulanto
Teen killed in Pushmataha Co. ATV wreck
News 12 looks at damages of a family home, after it caught fire.
Durant family loses home in fire
An Antlers man was sentenced to life in prison for engaging in sexual acts with a child under...
Antlers man sentenced to life in prison
Scharhonda Baker
Three juveniles in custody in fatal Denison shooting
The restaurant closed in May for renovations but will re-open soon.
Sneak peek: Chick-Fil-A Sherman renovations

Latest News

Tioga-Collinsville Highlights
Tioga-Collinsville Highlights
Thackerville-Wilson Highlights
Thackerville-Wilson Highlights
Muenster-Bells Highlights
Muenster-Bells Highlights
The 125th Battle of the Axe has almost arrived
The 125th Battle of the Axe has almost arrived