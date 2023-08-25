Record Hot start to High School Football

It will be a memorable kick off for all high school football teams in Texoma due to the new record high temperatures set today. Sherman broke the previous record set during the historically hot summer of 1980 and Ardmore broke a heat record set back in 1902. Stay hydrated if you’re heading to the game and the same goes for Saturday. Excessive Heat Warnings are already in place for Saturday as well for the Texas counties. Oklahoma counties should at least expect a Heat Advisory for Saturday.

Then we start seeing some changes. A couple of weak cold fronts will move through Texoma Sunday and Monday. Everyone will benefit from cooler temperatures back to normal levels in the 90s. Scattered storms will also be possible (at 30%) on Sunday and Monday, but rainfall totals will be paltry. Some will not see rain at all. So focus on the cooler and drier air more than the rain chances.

The northerly flow will stick around for the rest of August and Texoma looks like it won’t see triple digits again until Labor Day weekend. There is some uncertainty for long range forecasts as tropical storms continue to develop in the Gulf of Mexico.

But the good news is the triple digit heat will be gone on Monday. Stay cool this weekend Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

