Several Johnston County schools getting resource officers

MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - Several Johnston County deputies are heading back to school this year as student resource officers.

“We’re kind of in no man’s land out here,” Principal Andy Kirkpatrick said. “It’s 20 min to Tish if there’s an emergency, about the same to Sulphur.”

Kirkpatrick says Mill Creek School is excited to be one of several districts in Johnston County getting a school resource officer this year.

“We’ve been talking with several schools throughout years about resource deputies and trying to get them in there but funding has always been a major issue, not only for the schools but for the sheriff’s office,” Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said.

Dodd said a new law provided the money they needed to bring deputies to Tishomingo, Coleman, Wapanucka, Mill Creek, and possibly more schools.

Principal Kirkpatrick says he’s hoping the student resource officer can be a bridge between law enforcement and students.

“They will get to know the kids, the Kids will get to know them and it’ll just be a presence,” Kirkpatrick said.

“With today’s society, a lot of what you hear is “law enforcement’s bad” and that’s just not the case,” Dodd said. “We’re human beings just like everybody else. And this will allow the kids to put a human face to the badge and let them know us on a more personal level as well.”

Dodd said many of the deputies already have kids at these schools, but he’s excited for more kids to get to know his department.

Kirkpatrick said the deputies will help with safety outside the school too.

“We’re right on the highway, it will slow down the trucks in the mornings when our students are turning in and in the evenings when they’re leaving,” Kirkpatrick said.

“We try to warn the public ‘listen, we’re out here now,’” Dodd said. “There’s flashing lights and you have all the warnings in the world, so if we catch you you’re probably going to get a citation in the middle of a school zone.”

