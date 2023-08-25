Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Several Johnston County schools getting resource officers

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - Several Johnston County deputies are heading back to school this year as student resource officers.

“We’re kind of in no man’s land out here,” Principal Andy Kirkpatrick said. “It’s 20 min to Tish if there’s an emergency, about the same to Sulphur.”

Kirkpatrick says Mill Creek School is excited to be one of several districts in Johnston County getting a school resource officer this year.

“We’ve been talking with several schools throughout years about resource deputies and trying to get them in there but funding has always been a major issue, not only for the schools but for the sheriff’s office,” Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said.

Dodd said a new law provided the money they needed to bring deputies to Tishomingo, Coleman, Wapanucka, Mill Creek, and possibly more schools.

Principal Kirkpatrick says he’s hoping the student resource officer can be a bridge between law enforcement and students.

“They will get to know the kids, the Kids will get to know them and it’ll just be a presence,” Kirkpatrick said.

“With today’s society, a lot of what you hear is “law enforcement’s bad” and that’s just not the case,” Dodd said. “We’re human beings just like everybody else. And this will allow the kids to put a human face to the badge and let them know us on a more personal level as well.”

Dodd said many of the deputies already have kids at these schools, but he’s excited for more kids to get to know his department.

Kirkpatrick said the deputies will help with safety outside the school too.

“We’re right on the highway, it will slow down the trucks in the mornings when our students are turning in and in the evenings when they’re leaving,” Kirkpatrick said.

“We try to warn the public ‘listen, we’re out here now,’” Dodd said. “There’s flashing lights and you have all the warnings in the world, so if we catch you you’re probably going to get a citation in the middle of a school zone.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Antlers man was sentenced to life in prison for engaging in sexual acts with a child under...
Antlers man sentenced to life in prison
News 12 looks at damages of a family home, after it caught fire.
Durant family loses home in fire
Brandon Hunt, 26, of Healdton, was arrested and booked into the Carter County Jail on 40 felony...
Man arrested on 40 counts of animal cruelty
Photo: Luis Dulanto
Teen killed in Pushmataha Co. ATV wreck
Safety is important for Bearcats and Yellow Jackets alike.
Sherman ISD aiming to protect fans at Battle of the AX

Latest News

Denison High School students are getting their head in the game for Battle of the Ax.
Battle of the Ax canned food drive 2023
Final touches for grounds work and security measures were done.
Behind the Scenes: Battle of the AX preparations
Court records show Kayelyn Jackson, 33, was booked into the Carter County Jail early Friday...
Carter County Clerk arrested for DUI
The department also unveiled its new badge and vehicle design.
Choctaw Tribal Police changes name