Sherman ISD’s traffic flow for Battle of The Ax 2023

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A traffic control system is in place for the thousands of fans that are getting ready to pack the Bearcat Stadium.

Sherman ISD Superintendent, Dr. Tyson Bennett, says that they “want to make sure that folks can get in and out of the stadium in quick fashion. "

It is the 125th Battle of the Ax, and “the longest rivalry in football in the state of Texas” Dr. Bennett said.

Dr. Bennett said that they look forward to the friendly competition that brings the community together, and they are working to make sure everything goes smoothly, especially traffic.

Sherman ISD will manage the roads that are blocked off, controlled parking areas, and crossings to the stadium. “[They’re] going to have certain streets that are going to be blocked off for the event to make sure we have traffic flow in and out of the event as well,” said Dr. Bennett.

North Rusk street and Lincoln street will be closed.

As for parking... people will park on their own, and if you park further away, there’s a system in place to efficiently transport fans. Dr. Bennett said that they will “have shuttles set up, free shuttles that are going to shuttle all throughout the area.”

Shuttles will operate on Friday evening from 6:30 PM until 30 minutes after the game is over. The shuttle routes are Crockett, Travis, Washington and Walnut streets, as well as other smaller streets around Bearcat Stadium.

As for what side to enter through, Dr. Bennett said that this year they will not be allowing any crossovers. Whichever side you bought your ticket for, either for the visitor team (Denison Yellowjackets) or home team (Sherman Bearcats), will be the side that you enter and sit on.

Dr. Bennett said that this will help with the flow of traffic.

Kickoff is at 8 PM.

