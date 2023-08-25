Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Woman arrested for Delta County storage facility burglary

Minnie Matthews was arrested after she allegedly burglarized a storage facility.
Minnie Matthews was arrested after she allegedly burglarized a storage facility.(Delta County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Delta County woman was arrested after she allegedly burglarized a storage facility.

According to a Facebook post by the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on patrol when they noticed a car and open units at the Delta Self Storage Facility.

There, deputies found Minnie Matthews, 46, of Enloe, wandering walking in and around storage units.

Because of previous burglaries at the facility, deputies talked with Matthews before they noticed narcotics and a painting that had been reported stolen in her car.

Deputies determined that Matthews was allegedly moving items from burglarized storage units to her own.

Several items were recovered and identified by their owners.

Matthews was booked into the Delta County Jail on felony burglary of a building and drug charges, and she is being held on a $30,500 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office says that if your storage building was broken into in the last two months, you should contact them and ask to speak to investigator Hastings.

DELTA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE SHERIFF CHARLA SINGLETON PRESS RELEASE On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 2:45 a.m.,...

Posted by Delta County, Tx Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Luis Dulanto
Teen killed in Pushmataha Co. ATV wreck
News 12 looks at damages of a family home, after it caught fire.
Durant family loses home in fire
Scharhonda Baker
Three juveniles in custody in fatal Denison shooting
An Antlers man was sentenced to life in prison for engaging in sexual acts with a child under...
Antlers man sentenced to life in prison
The restaurant closed in May for renovations but will re-open soon.
Sneak peek: Chick-Fil-A Sherman renovations

Latest News

Chickasaw Lighthorse PD receives autism spectrum sensory kits
Chickasaw Lighthorse PD receives autism spectrum sensory kits
Thursday a Grayson County district judge sentenced Oscar Romero Jr. to 50 years in prison for...
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years after kidnapping and assaulting wife
Thursday a Grayson County district judge sentenced Oscar Romero Jr. to 50 years in prison for...
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years after kidnapping and assaulting wife
The student councils have a friendly rivalry and a competition beyond the field.
BOTA: Friendly rivalry on and off the field