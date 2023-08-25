Woman arrested for Delta County storage facility burglary

DELTA COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Delta County woman was arrested after she allegedly burglarized a storage facility.

According to a Facebook post by the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on patrol when they noticed a car and open units at the Delta Self Storage Facility.

There, deputies found Minnie Matthews, 46, of Enloe, wandering walking in and around storage units.

Because of previous burglaries at the facility, deputies talked with Matthews before they noticed narcotics and a painting that had been reported stolen in her car.

Deputies determined that Matthews was allegedly moving items from burglarized storage units to her own.

Several items were recovered and identified by their owners.

Matthews was booked into the Delta County Jail on felony burglary of a building and drug charges, and she is being held on a $30,500 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office says that if your storage building was broken into in the last two months, you should contact them and ask to speak to investigator Hastings.

