Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

3 dead after Carter County car crash

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGER, Okla. (KXII) - Three people died in a 5-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Carter County, according to Oklahoma troopers.

It happened just before 4 p.m., in the southbound lane of I-35 north of Springer.

A report states troopers are still investigating what happened, but the driver of a semi, the driver of a pickup, and a passenger in that pickup truck all died on the scene due to massive injuries of the collision.

The report states that the driver of a jeep refused treatment for a leg injury, the driver of a Honda Accord was not injured, and two people from Ardmore in an SUV were taken to and released from the local hospital.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show Kayelyn Jackson, 33, was booked into the Carter County Jail early Friday...
Carter County Clerk arrested for DUI
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
BOTA tickets sold out, livestream available
Several Johnston County deputies are heading back to school this year as student resource...
Several Johnston County schools getting resource officers
Brandon Hunt, 26, of Healdton, was arrested and booked into the Carter County Jail on 40 felony...
Man arrested on 40 counts of animal cruelty

Latest News

a 17-year-old and 19-year-old have died after a crash in Love County Saturday morning.
Two Teens dead after a Love County crash
Several Johnston County deputies are heading back to school this year as student resource...
Several Johnston County schools getting resource officers
Denison High School students are getting their head in the game for Battle of the Ax.
Battle of the Ax canned food drive 2023
Final touches for grounds work and security measures were done.
Behind the Scenes: Battle of the AX preparations