3 dead after Carter County car crash

SPRINGER, Okla. (KXII) - Three people died in a 5-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Carter County, according to Oklahoma troopers.

It happened just before 4 p.m., in the southbound lane of I-35 north of Springer.

A report states troopers are still investigating what happened, but the driver of a semi, the driver of a pickup, and a passenger in that pickup truck all died on the scene due to massive injuries of the collision.

The report states that the driver of a jeep refused treatment for a leg injury, the driver of a Honda Accord was not injured, and two people from Ardmore in an SUV were taken to and released from the local hospital.

