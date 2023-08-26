Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Noticeable Changes Underway this Weekend

Though Saturday will still be miserably hot
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our brutal heat days will be coming to an end sooner than expected. Unfortunately, not for today as temperatures are already back around 105 or higher across Texoma.

You might have noticed an increase in cumulus clouds today. Texoma areas along I-35 and to the West are currently seeing some of these clouds large enough to produce isolated showers and lightning. This will continue throughout Saturday afternoon and fizzle out in the evening.

The first cold front scheduled to move through Texoma is early. It’s moved through most of Oklahoma and some Texoma counties are already experiencing a northerly wind flow. Due to its early nature, this means two things for Sunday’s forecast. (1) Rain chances have been reduced for Sunday and Monday. (2) Sunday max temperatures will be below triple digits in many parts of Texoma (mostly Oklahoma counties).

Thankfully for all of Texoma, a secondary cold front will move through Sunday evening that will make the last four days of August seasonably normal with highs in the mid 90s.

Let me stress this on the rain chances: these are not significant rain makers. In fact, rain chances for Sunday and Monday have dropped considerably in just the past few hours. So the big change will be the cooler air as the rain is looking less and less likely by the hour.

The important thing to focus on is Texoma will start feeling some cooler air Sunday with a more noticeable drop on Monday that will last until the end of August. There will be no more rain chances after Monday through the end of the work week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show Kayelyn Jackson, 33, was booked into the Carter County Jail early Friday...
Carter County Clerk arrested for DUI
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
BOTA tickets sold out, livestream available
Several Johnston County deputies are heading back to school this year as student resource...
Several Johnston County schools getting resource officers
Brandon Hunt, 26, of Healdton, was arrested and booked into the Carter County Jail on 40 felony...
Man arrested on 40 counts of animal cruelty

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Fri, Aug 25
Your Full Morning weather 8/25/2023
Full Morning weather 8/25/2023
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Aug 24
Your Full Morning Weather 8/24/2023
Full Morning Weather 8/24/2023