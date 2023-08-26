Noticeable Changes Underway this Weekend

Our brutal heat days will be coming to an end sooner than expected. Unfortunately, not for today as temperatures are already back around 105 or higher across Texoma.

You might have noticed an increase in cumulus clouds today. Texoma areas along I-35 and to the West are currently seeing some of these clouds large enough to produce isolated showers and lightning. This will continue throughout Saturday afternoon and fizzle out in the evening.

The first cold front scheduled to move through Texoma is early. It’s moved through most of Oklahoma and some Texoma counties are already experiencing a northerly wind flow. Due to its early nature, this means two things for Sunday’s forecast. (1) Rain chances have been reduced for Sunday and Monday. (2) Sunday max temperatures will be below triple digits in many parts of Texoma (mostly Oklahoma counties).

Thankfully for all of Texoma, a secondary cold front will move through Sunday evening that will make the last four days of August seasonably normal with highs in the mid 90s.

Let me stress this on the rain chances: these are not significant rain makers. In fact, rain chances for Sunday and Monday have dropped considerably in just the past few hours. So the big change will be the cooler air as the rain is looking less and less likely by the hour.

The important thing to focus on is Texoma will start feeling some cooler air Sunday with a more noticeable drop on Monday that will last until the end of August. There will be no more rain chances after Monday through the end of the work week.

