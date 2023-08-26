Two Teens dead after a Love County crash

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a 17-year-old and 19-year-old have died after a crash in Love County Saturday morning.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Highway 76, south of Water Moccasin Road.

Troopers said the 17-year-old was driving north on the highway when she drove off the road, hitting a fence and a telephone pole.

She and Her 19-year-old passenger, Michael Whatley died from head and chest injuries at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.