Two Teens dead after a Love County crash

a 17-year-old and 19-year-old have died after a crash in Love County Saturday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a 17-year-old and 19-year-old have died after a crash in Love County Saturday morning.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Highway 76, south of Water Moccasin Road.

Troopers said the 17-year-old was driving north on the highway when she drove off the road, hitting a fence and a telephone pole.

She and Her 19-year-old passenger, Michael Whatley died from head and chest injuries at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

