Healdton reflects on the city’s history at annual Oilfield Days

Healdton, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Healdton is celebrating its heritage with their annual Oilfield Days, reflecting on the city’s beginnings while also celebrating the city’s future. Residents within the community were able to connect with Healdton’s history and celebrate its beginnings as a oil town.

“Its a tradition in Healdton, its our annual oilfield days celebration, the town, the area and surrounding communities were built on the oilfield so we come together once a year to celebrate this,” Healdton resident and rodeo committee chairman Toby Price said.

Price says he’s been attending Oilfield Days for years, “It’s a lot of memories, a lot of history, lots of games, lots of parades and everything to remember, so its a big part of the town.”

At this year’s Oilfield Days, the event comprised of a parade, a car show, tons of food and games, and family friendly entertainment.

”That’s the reason why we come to car shows, everybody comes and talks to you, I’ve made a lot of friends all over the country going to car shows,” Gus Coddle, who is participating in this year’s car show.

Healdton Fire Department Auxiliary made a splash with their dunk tank benefit.

“We are raising money and dunking firefighters to get Gatorade, provide them snacks, water, anything they need and we go with them and provide stuff on fire calls, especially in this heat,” Kamra Nix with the Healdton Fire Department Auxillary said.

As the heat of the daylight fades, the night is capped off with their annual rodeo at the Healdton Rodeo Arena.

“We’ll start off with saddle bronc riding, we’ll crown our new 2023 queen, ladies’ breakaway roping, men’s tie down roping, heading and heeling, saddle bronc barrel racing, bull riding, its a good show,” Price stated.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.