Highs in the 90s for the rest of August

After a record setting heat day on Saturday, Sunday sort of feels like a relief. It’s still fairly hot outside with most Texoma counties at the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. The air still fairly moist, so the heat index is making it feel like the triple digits in some parts. This lingering moisture is why a couple of counties in Texoma saw some small thunderstorms overnight and even this afternoon. Thankfully, temperatures will drop some more moving into Monday.

The northerly flow from a cold front moving through is increasing in speed at 10-20mph. This will slowly bring in more cooler and drier air. That means temperatures will lower some more and the heat index will also decrease. Unfortunately, Monday’s rain chances have now decreased to zero.

Northerly winds will be the norm for the remainder of August, which will help keep high temperatures in the 90s. Drier air does mean the return risk of fire danger, but excessive heat will not be an issue. Zero rain chances for the rest of the week.

Looking ahead, Labor Day weekend looks like clear skies with increasing temperatures. As of now it looks like a hot and sunny end to the summer a week from today.

