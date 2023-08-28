Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Affordable housing town hall to be held in Ada

The Oklahoma Policy Institute and Together Oklahoma are hosting a townhall on the need for...
The Oklahoma Policy Institute and Together Oklahoma are hosting a townhall on the need for affordable housing Tuesday evening.(Dakota News Now)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Policy Institute and Together Oklahoma are hosting a townhall on the need for affordable housing Tuesday evening.

The Oklahoma Policy Institute said that the program will allow residents to share how lack of affordable housing impacts them and their communities.

The meeting will be free to the public, and will be held at 6 P.M. on Tuesday at the Wintersmith Lodge, West Room, in Ada.

The information gathered during the town hall will be shared with the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency to help their affordable housing program reflects the needs of Oklahomans.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
3 dead after Carter County car crash
Two Johnston County deputies are being recognized by authorities in Texas for stopping a...
Johnston County deputies find, rescue child missing from another state
a 17-year-old and 19-year-old have died after a crash in Love County Saturday morning.
Two teens dead after a Love County crash
A Denison native is shooting a Western film to enter into film festivals.
Lights, camera, action! A Western film is being made in Texoma.
Court records show Kayelyn Jackson, 33, was booked into the Carter County Jail early Friday...
Carter County Clerk arrested for DUI

Latest News

BOTA livestreams were interrupted by a nationwide outage and the arrival of a new Yellow Jacket.
BOTA: What happened to the livestreams?
Choctaw Casinos and Resorts announced what they called a trailblazing endorsement deal with...
Texas sports legends sign endorsement deal with Choctaw Casinos and Resorts
They will hand out those computers here at the Hand of Hope Resource Center on Thursday from 4...
Non-profit gives free computers to Durant area
A Coalgate teenager was killed over the weekend during a rodeo in McAlester.
Coalgate teen killed in bull riding accident
Wilson Public Schools had grief counselors on campus after two teens died in a crash over the...
Wilson schools bring in grief counselors after teens die in crash