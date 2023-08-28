Affordable housing town hall to be held in Ada

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Policy Institute and Together Oklahoma are hosting a townhall on the need for affordable housing Tuesday evening.

The Oklahoma Policy Institute said that the program will allow residents to share how lack of affordable housing impacts them and their communities.

The meeting will be free to the public, and will be held at 6 P.M. on Tuesday at the Wintersmith Lodge, West Room, in Ada.

The information gathered during the town hall will be shared with the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency to help their affordable housing program reflects the needs of Oklahomans.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.