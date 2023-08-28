Ardmore’s Cedric Bailey named as Spin Awards ‘Radio Announcer of the Decade’

ARDMORE, Okla.(KXII) - The Spin Awards recognizes the best gospel music DJ’s in the country, and this year they are recognizing Ardmore’s very own Cedric Bailey as Radio Announcer of the Decade.

“Its never been done before, radio announcer of the decade, and I’m working on my fourth decade of being a radio announcer, and former television sports reporter and news reporter, so it was just amazing,” National Radio Host Cedric Bailey said.

Bailey grew up in Ardmore and attended East Central University where he found his passion for radio at an internship.

“I did my little draw and said, ‘Hey you’re listening to Southern Oklahoma’s country music leader station, and here’s Rodney Millsap’s Stranger in My House’, and my teacher looked at me and said ‘Was that you, you just did that?’ and I said ‘yes’, and Mrs. Thomas told me right then - she said, ‘you’re going to be successful’,” Bailey recalled.

Following graduation, Bailey spent most of the next thirty years in Texas and Oklahoma, announcing for several radio stations and calling professional sports games before coming back home in 2018.

“I just wanted to start life all over again, you know I had already done everything I needed to do in Texas, and I started thinking about my kids and my family,” Bailey stated.

These days he spends time working with kids in Ardmore as a high school sports announcer, and he even helps coach too.

“The reason why I did it is because the people in Ardmore growing up had laid down the foundation for me.”

Paving a career path for the next generation of students, Bailey started the East Central University’s Black Alumni Association, which gives out $40,000 in scholarships each year.

“I want to let young people you can do anything, you just gotta find your niche and you gotta be able to chase it down and go get it,” Bailey said.

Bailey will be honored this October 12-14th at The Spin Awards in Atlanta.

