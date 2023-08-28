BOTA: What happened to the livestreams?

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With sold-out seats and record heat, many Bearcat and Yellow Jacket fans planned to watch the 125th Battle of the AX game from the Sherman ISD livestream.

When the livestream failed, fans were frustrated.

In a statement, Sherman ISD said the livestream issue was out of the district’s control and was caused by a nationwide outage with the district streaming provider, Mascot Media

Mascot Media said in an email to SISD that it had identified two problems it would fix to prevent future failures.

Denison ISD, Public Information Coordinator, Brain Eaves, said he started receiving messages that the stream was down. He acted quickly.

“There’s no reason why I can’t stand here and go Facebook live,” Eaves said.

Eaves said over 2,000 fans tuned in to watch.

“We didn’t take any equipment with us, we weren’t planning on it,” Eaves said.

Things took a twist during the second half when Eaves’ son, a Denison football coach, started calling him from the sidelines.

“He and his wife were expecting their second child,” Eaves said.

Just two weeks from their due date, the Eaves family had a plan just in case the baby decided to come early.

“He would call me and I would be his transportation so that they could head to the hospital,” Eaves said.

So when his son called, he knew what it meant.

“It was baby time,” Eaves said.

Fortunately, Sherman ISD was able to get its livestream back up and running and the Eaves family welcomed a healthy baby boy, Walker Lee.

“They’re all about being Yellow Jackets and they’re just as happy as they could be,” Eaves said.

The district has a new good luck charm and is gearing up to host the 126th BOTA.

Eaves said they will be prepared to have a reliable livestream.

