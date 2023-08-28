Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

BOTA: What happened to the livestreams?

BOTA livestreams were interrupted by a nationwide outage and the arrival of a new Yellow Jacket.
BOTA livestreams were interrupted by a nationwide outage and the arrival of a new Yellow Jacket.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With sold-out seats and record heat, many Bearcat and Yellow Jacket fans planned to watch the 125th Battle of the AX game from the Sherman ISD livestream.

When the livestream failed, fans were frustrated.

In a statement, Sherman ISD said the livestream issue was out of the district’s control and was caused by a nationwide outage with the district streaming provider, Mascot Media

Mascot Media said in an email to SISD that it had identified two problems it would fix to prevent future failures.

Denison ISD, Public Information Coordinator, Brain Eaves, said he started receiving messages that the stream was down. He acted quickly.

“There’s no reason why I can’t stand here and go Facebook live,” Eaves said.

Eaves said over 2,000 fans tuned in to watch.

“We didn’t take any equipment with us, we weren’t planning on it,” Eaves said.

Things took a twist during the second half when Eaves’ son, a Denison football coach, started calling him from the sidelines.

“He and his wife were expecting their second child,” Eaves said.

Just two weeks from their due date, the Eaves family had a plan just in case the baby decided to come early.

“He would call me and I would be his transportation so that they could head to the hospital,” Eaves said.

So when his son called, he knew what it meant.

“It was baby time,” Eaves said.

Fortunately, Sherman ISD was able to get its livestream back up and running and the Eaves family welcomed a healthy baby boy, Walker Lee.

“They’re all about being Yellow Jackets and they’re just as happy as they could be,” Eaves said.

The district has a new good luck charm and is gearing up to host the 126th BOTA.

Eaves said they will be prepared to have a reliable livestream.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
3 dead after Carter County car crash
Two Johnston County deputies are being recognized by authorities in Texas for stopping a...
Johnston County deputies find, rescue child missing from another state
a 17-year-old and 19-year-old have died after a crash in Love County Saturday morning.
Two teens dead after a Love County crash
A Denison native is shooting a Western film to enter into film festivals.
Lights, camera, action! A Western film is being made in Texoma.
Court records show Kayelyn Jackson, 33, was booked into the Carter County Jail early Friday...
Carter County Clerk arrested for DUI

Latest News

Ardmore’s Cedric Bailey named as Spin Awards ‘Radio Announcer of the Decade’
Ardmore’s Cedric Bailey named as Spin Awards ‘Radio Announcer of the Decade’
Ardmore’s Cedric Bailey named as Spin Awards ‘Radio Announcer of the Decade’
Ardmore’s Cedric Bailey named as Spin Awards ‘Radio Announcer of the Decade’
A Denison native is shooting a Western film to enter into film festivals.
Lights, camera, action! A Western film is being made in Texoma.
A Denison native is shooting a Western film to enter into film festivals.
western movie