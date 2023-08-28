Coalgate teen killed in bull riding accident

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - A Coalgate teenager was killed over the weekend during a rodeo in McAlester.

According to the Ward Rodeo Company, Derby Gearheart entered the rodeo as a walk-in, and the bull he was riding stepped on him when he got thrown off.

On Monday night, a celebration of Gearheart’s life is being held on what would have been his 17th birthday.

The celebration of life is being held at Chuck and Jennifer Horton’s Bucking Arena at 7:30 p.m.

An account has been set up at the First State Bank in Coalgate to help the family with funeral expenses.

