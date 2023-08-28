Johnston County deputies find, rescue child missing from another state

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Two Johnston County deputies are being recognized by authorities in Texas for stopping a kidnapping earlier this summer.

Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said his office got a call about a suspicious car on the road near the entrance of the Blue River Fishing and Hunting area back in June.

During a traffic stop, deputies Tiffany Dease and Gabriel Alexander noticed that something wasn’t right between a couple and an infant boy in their car.

“The situation that the child was in was not safe or very conducive for him at all,” Dodd said. “And we don’t know what their intentions were, but we’re just glad that we could intervene and get him back into a safe environment.”

The child had been missing for several weeks and was entered as a missing child in a national database.

Dodd said the happy ending is due to recent training his deputies did with Texas troopers.

“The deputy being alert was able to physically see the signs of what was going on,” Dodd said.

Dodd said there’s another class next month at the Choctaw Event Center, and he said it’s a good idea for anyone in law enforcement to take it.

“Send your officers and deputies and troopers to this program, and let them start looking for the signs of children that are at risk so we can save them,” Dodd said.

Dodd said looking out for kids is something anyone can do.

“You may have kids, or maybe you’re an aunt or an uncle, so many of us, we know how children normally act when they’re around different people,” Dodd said. “So if you see something out of the ordinary, or a child that appears to be in distress, just call us, let us check it out if we can. It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

