Lights, camera, action! A Western film is being made in Texoma.

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison native is shooting a Western film to enter into film festivals.

The film is named “The Whore and the Horseman.”

Matt Malone, the film’s star and creator, said this Western film will be different from others. “So many Westerns now are just shoot them up movies. Revenge, blood, guts, and this is not that. It’s really about family and just trying to fulfill a father’s dream, who has passed away, and left his legacy to his son,” Malone explains.

Malone said that “a lot of people kind of balk at the title, but you always hear the phrase: don’t judge a book by the cover or don’t judge a movie by the title.”

Malone wrote this film last year while he was on bed-rest from a leg injury.

What started as a vision... is now coming to life, captured by a crew in Denison.

Malone said they are not short on action in the film. “We’re going to have a lot of this is filmed on horseback, we’re going to have many scenes along the Red River, camp scenes, some gunfight scenes, and fight scenes.”

But underneath all the adventure and excitement, Malone said that there is a deeper meaning within the film. “Its got a very biblical background message to it. It’s really about family and just keeping your faith in God and God answering prayers.”

The crew has been shooting in Denison since early July, and on Sunday at Loy Lake park.

Malone said that he expects them to wrap up by the spring for the film to be entered into film festivals, and he is hopeful that a streaming platform will pick it up.

